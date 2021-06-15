ArtScope campers—some dressed as woodland critters—scurried to their classes at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Tuesday.
ArtScope, Chickasha’s own arts day camp for 8 to 12-year-olds returned to the college campus in 2021.
This year’s ‘Camp Out’ theme was reflected in the various art projects such as clay bugs and Warhol-inspired hotdog paintings.
Seventy-seven students attended visual arts, dance, music and theatre classes taught by local artists. This is the biggest group of campers in several years, according to Jeanie Lee, ArtScope Co-Director.
Students work on their master classes for two weeks in order to prepare for the grand finale, the ArtScope Showcase.
This year, the ArtScope Showcase will be live-streamed at 10:30 a.m. on June 17 on the ArtScope Facebook page. Family, friends and the community are invited to appreciate the talents of these young artists.
ArtScope is funded by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the Chickasha Area Arts Council.
