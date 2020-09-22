Three big events will take place at the Rock Island Depot in Chickasha next weekend.
The Oklahoma Food Truck Championships, the Rock Island Arts Festival and the Rock Island Ride will bring the community together in downtown Chickasha on Oct. 3.
Rock Island Arts Festival
The 12th Annual Rock Island Arts Festival will lead the way, opening at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.
The festival will host artists, crafters and vendors. Several live musical and dance performances will take place throughout the day. Food vendors as well as a wine and beer garden will be on the grounds near the train depot.
New this year, residents can participate in silent auction bids on rain barrels and wooden spools which have been painted by Chickasha Area Arts Council members.
There will be some changes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The train depot will not be open to the public. Children’s Activities will be held under a tent on the south lawn. Portable toilets and hand sanitation stations will be available on festival grounds.
The Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 and noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Please visit rockislandartsfestival.org for the festival schedule, list of artists, vendors, performers, exhibitors and more.
Rock Island Ride
On Saturday morning, residents can get some fresh morning air, see the sights of Chickasha and help raise funds for local civic organizations.
At 9 a.m. on Oct. 3, the Rock Island Ride charity bike ride will lead a group of cyclists on a tour around Chickasha. The routes will be of varying difficulty, depending on cyclist ability and experience. Cyclists may choose from the casual “10 mile town tour,” the “27 miles mostly flat” or the more challenging “49 miles hilly.”
The discounted fee deadline is 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. The last day to register online is Wednesday, Sept. 30, by 10 p.m. Those who pre-register by Sept. 30 will receive a t-shirt.
Please visit https://www.bikereg.com/chickashas-rock-island-ride to register, view routes and learn more about the Rock Island Ride.
Oklahoma Food Truck Championship
Festival goers and cyclists who need to refuel won’t have to go far, but they may have trouble making up their minds.
The 3rd Annual Oklahoma Food Truck Championship will include about 30 food trucks from around the state, featuring a variety of cuisines. These dozens of food trucks will be competing for the winning title.
The food truck championship will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 3 near the Rock Island Depot. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. on Oct. 3.
The list of food trucks includes Chef Ray’s Street Eats, Metro Minis OKC, The Fried Taco, The Saucee Sicilian, Smokin’ Joe’s On-the-Go, THAT PIE TRUCK, Dos Gringos Cabana, Contrabandz Ice Cream Lab, Creek Bottom Burgers & BBQ, The BeetBox, Geaux Cajun, Mission In-Pasta-Bowl, Pops Pockets, Wild Bill’s Smoke Shack, Lalo’s Taco Chop, Puerto Rico to Go, Pizza Round-Up, Cutie Pies Concession, BlueJ’s Rockin’ & Rollin’ Grill, The Surf Bar OK, I Don’t Know & I Don’t Care Food Truck, Newman’s Firehouse BBQ, MOB Grill, The Healthy Hippo/Benedict Street Marketplace, Oh My Goji BBQ, All Time Burger & Bistro, Savage’s Smokehouse, Twisted Tacos Food Truck, Rolling Cafe and Wing Nuts.
Visit the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Facebook page for more information.
