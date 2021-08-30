The arts will be playing a vital role in the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Chickasha.
The Chickasha Economic Development Council (EDC) and Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC)
are seeking an artist or artists to paint a “selfie-friendly” mural that promotes tourism in Chickasha. The mural will be painted on a building located at 101 W. Chickasha Ave.
See end of article for building dimensions.
Such murals have gained popularity over the years. Angel wing murals are one example. The project organizers said they are open to these, but welcome other ideas as well. A Chickasha-specific mural might be holiday themed to reference the popular Festival of Light. All artwork must be original.
All submitted proposals are due Sept. 20. Artists will be notified on Sept. 30. All work must be completed by Nov. 24. There is no entry fee.
The call for submissions is open to all artists. Chickasha artists and USAO students are encouraged to participate. Artists may submit as a team, who may submit one resume with the allotted number of work examples between team members.
The submissions package should include preferred location on the building, resume with examples of prior projects, visual illustration of proposed mural with a maximum one page description of the inspiration of the mural and how it conforms to the theme. Further, a description of the installation process must be included. The requirements note that the mural must be painted directly onto the building. Finally, the artist(s) should include a proposed budget.
Proposals must be sent to both chickashaarts@gmail.com and jim@chickashaedc.com. Submissions may also be mailed to the Chickasha Economic Development Council office at: Chickasha EDC, P.O. 873, Chickasha, OK, 73023. Submissions are also accepted in person at the EDC office, located at 221 W. Chickasha Ave.
The Chickasha EDC is also accepting bids to cover costs for the mural and licensing fee.
Those with questions may contact Chickasha EDC at 405-224-0787 or email Jim Cowan jim@chickashaedc.com or Shayla Roth at shayla@chickashaedc.com.
The overall dimensions of the area on the building (see photo) are 65' wide x 13'10" tall on left side and 17'4" tall on right side (each step up of height equals roughly 8.25"). Additional dimensions: to the left of garage door: 22'4" wide, garage door opening: 11' wide, between garage door and window: 22' wide (anticipated location of mural), north window to corner: 117" wide.
