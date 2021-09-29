Several big events will be taking place at the Rock Island Depot in Chickasha this weekend.
The Rock Island Arts Festival, Oklahoma Food Truck Championshipsvand the Rock Island Ride will all take place Oct. 2.
Rock Island Arts Festival
The 13th Annual Rock Island Arts Festival will get a head start. The festival opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 and closes for the day at 8 p.m. The festival will open again at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and close at 9 p.m. The final day of the art festival will be on Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.
There is a fun new attraction this year. The “Dunk Tank” will be open on Saturday only. The Dunk Tank will help the Chickasha Area Arts Council raise funds for a new building.
In addition to artists, performances and vendors, children’s activities will take place under a tent by the stage on the south lawn. Chalk art, corn hole, Jenga and more will take place under the Mill Building pavilion.
Rock Island Ride
On Saturday morning, residents can take in the fresh Autumn air, see the sights in Chickasha and help local civic groups. Spectators can also join in to cheer on the riders.
The starting point for the ride will be the Rock Island Depot at 8:30 a.m.
Proceeds from the Rock Island Ride benefit the Chickasha community. Last year, the Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Mobile Meals of Chickasha and the Salvation Army received $3,000 each from the Rock Island Ride Committee.
Oklahoma Food Truck Championship
Attendees will have plenty of options to fuel up at the Oklahoma Food Truck Championships on Oct. 2.
The 4th Annual Oklahoma Food Truck Championships will include 35 different food trucks from around the state featuring a wide variety of cuisines. The food trucks will compete for the winning title and $10,000, Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. This year, the food truck championships will be adding a car show to the mix.
The food truck championship will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 2 near the Rock Island Depot.
Visit the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Facebook page for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.