American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds may be awarded to Grady County employees who worked during the pandemic.
The Grady County Commissioners first discussed these funds, also known as “premium pay” in October 2021.
David Floyd is providing legal advice to the county regarding the ARPA funds. On Monday, District 3 Commissioner, Ralph Beard, said Floyd will meet with District Attorney Jason Hicks to discuss the next step.
In October, Floyd said premium pay is meant to acknowledge employees who worked without the option to social distance or work from home. These workers may have lower-pay, hourly-wage jobs and therefore could not afford to miss work. Moreover, they may have been employed during the height of the pandemic prior to the availability of vaccines.
Retirees who were employed with the county during this timeframe may also be eligible for premium pay.
However, those who were able to work from home or already received a similar form of “hazard pay” may not be eligible for these ARPA funds.
Rural Water District 7 also submitted an application for ARPA funds.
They are asking for an estimated $810,000 to upgrade a water tower in the Cement area and move a tower to the Farwell area to better serve those residents.
Beard said Floyd will review the ARPA application for Water District 7. The commissioners will discuss the application further at an upcoming meeting.
