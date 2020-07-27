July may be ending on a rainy note, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS has placed a large portion of Oklahoma, including Grady County, under an areal flood watch.
Chickasha, Tuttle and Blanchard are included in the flood watch that went into effect on Monday afternoon.
According to NWS the flood watch will remain in effect today and tomorrow. Residents are advised that flash flooding, flooding of creeks, rivers and low lying areas is possible through 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall of over three inches is possible for some areas.
