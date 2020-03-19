April 7 elections in Grady County rescheduled for June 30

The Grady County Commissioners held an emergency meeting March 18 and voted to close the Grady County Courthouse. The emergency meeting was held due to recommendations made this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to limit public gatherings to ten people or less in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.
The Grady County Election Board will continue to conduct business as usual by phone, email and mail. Business hours have been modified due to the unusual circumstances. The office hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice.
Voters can also visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov for more information. Those who need to request absentee ballots or make changes to their registration can continue to do so online through the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/OVP.
Also, an Election Emergency Declaration was declared by the State Election Board. All elections in Grady County scheduled for April 7, 2020 will be rescheduled for June 30, 2020.
The Grady County Election Board is located at 307 W Pennsylvania in Chickasha. For more information contact the Grady County Election Board at (405) 224-1430 or gradycounty@elections.ok.gov
