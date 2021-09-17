Santa needs a little helps sometimes.
The Angel Tree Program provides assistance to low-income families during Christmas. To apply for Angel Tree, recipients must have an appointment letter.
Appointment letters are now available at the Salvation Army in Chickasha and Bethel Baptist Church in Anadarko.
Applications for the Angel Tree Program are by appointment only this year. There are a limited number of appointments. Appointment letters are limited to one per household.
Low-income families with children ages 0 to 12 may apply for Angel Tree assistance.
The Salvation Army location in Chickasha (2402 S. 16th St.) is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bethel Baptist Church in Anadarko (501 W. Florida) is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties uses Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit guidelines as their income screen tool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.