Eighth- and ninth-grade students can learn about where food comes from and how it got there during the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s free, week-long, residential food camps, which will be held June 14-18 and 21-25 this year.
Under the guidance of Dr. Jeannette Loutsch, professor of biology, campers will follow the progress of food from the garden to the kitchen to the pantry. They will learn fundamental cooking techniques as well as the science behind how and why these techniques create delicious flavors.
“This camp is an extremely hands-on approach to dealing with food and the processing of food,” said Loutsch. “Students will get an introduction to the science behind rising bread, the nutrients in food and the presence of proteins in samples of fish. We will also visit local farms and food processing plants. This camp is an invaluable experience for the campers because they live on campus and explore college, and most importantly, they to take home all the goodies they have made in camp to share with family!”
Register online at usao.edu/usaofoodcamp or contact Loutsch for more information at 405-512-8330.
