The 12th Annual Storytelling and Soul Food Evening has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
Loretta Y. Jackson recently made the announcement.
“On behalf of the LYJ-African American Historical Society, because of COVID-19, the Annual Storytelling has been cancelled. We thank the sponsors and supporters for your support of the Storytelling,” Jackson said.
The Storytelling and Soul Food Evening is typically held every year in February, in conjunction with Black History Month.
For over a decade, Jackson has organized the event, which highlights the contributions of Black residents in Chickasha and Grady County.
In past years, the event has highlighted community service groups, schools, farmers and churches. Some notable people who have been recognized include the actor Dudley Dickerson, horse farrier W.M. (Bill) Jenkins and Allen Toles, who built a one-room schoolhouse near Verden in the early 1900s.
The “Verden Separate School” was relocated to Ada Sipuel Ave. in Chickasha, where it serves as a museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.