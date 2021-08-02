One in four Oklahoma children go to bed each night not knowing where their next meal may come from. A need that has only worsened throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Through Sept. 30, every donation to the Regional Food Bank's Food for Kids Programs is matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $224,000 thanks to the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma, Dolese Bros. Co., New York Life, Marathon Oil, Mark and Beth Brewer, David Gorham and David and Lezlie Hudiburg.
“The Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma and Masonic Lodges across the state are honored to commit our efforts to the Food for Kids Match campaign,” said John Logan, executive director of the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma. “This admirable campaign grants our lodges an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the benefit of children and families across our state.”
Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap report shows that 17.8% of children in Grady County suffer from food insecurity. In a year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids Programs provided food assistance to 36,995 chronically hungry children in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma.
“The past year has underlined the importance of our Food for Kids Programs. As the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting Oklahomans and shutting down schools, we began to innovate so we could continue to safely provide food assistance to children who had lost their primary source of food during the week,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
The Regional Food Bank's Food for Kids Programs help children like Jennifer, a recipient of the Backpack Program. Each week, Jennifer receives a sack full of nutritious, kid-accessible food from her school in Kingfisher County.
"The snacks help me on the weekends when my mom is working," Jennifer said.
Typically, a $100 donation would provide enough food to support a child in the Food for Kids Program for an entire year. With the match, the donation would provide enough food to support two students for an entire year.
Donations can be made by visiting foodforkids.us or by calling 405-600-3136.
