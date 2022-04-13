There are Easter egg hunts and festivals for every bunny in Grady County this weekend.
Grand Assembly of God will hold their annual Kid’s Easter Egg Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 102 E. Almar Drive in Chickasha. The church announced the festivities will include egg hunts, food trucks, train rides, balloon animals, a photo booth, inflatables and more.
The Tuttle Chamber of Commerce has invited children in the area to bring their Easter baskets to Schrock Park for Tuttle’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt. Attendees are encouraged to come early. The eggstravaganza will kick off at 2 p.m sharp.
The Alex/Bradley Fire Station will hold their annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. at the Alex Community Park. The event is open to all pre-kindergarten through 5th grade students.
On Sunday, April 17, the Elks Lodge will hold an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. There will be three age groups. The Elks Lodge is located at 1818 Country Club Rd. in Chickasha.
