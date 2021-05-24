The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library are proud to announce that local resident and Friends member, Angie Lewis, was selected in April 2021 to serve on the state Board of Directors of FOLIO (Friends of Libraries in Oklahoma).
FOLIO is composed of a very dedicated volunteer board whose members are passionate about making libraries in Oklahoma and the Friends groups who support them the very best they can be.
Lewis has been a member of the Friends of the Chickasha Public Library since 1992, served as Board President from 2014-2019, is currently serving her fourth term as the Secretary, was the Chocolate Celebration Fundraiser Chairperson from 2013-2018 and was Chairperson of the Bill Wallace Literary Landmark special event in 2020. She has been active on the Boards of several other organizations in the area including AAUW, Women’s Service and Family Resource Center, The Resurrection House, USAO Alumni Association, Junior Social Workers, and Chickasha Kiwanis. Lewis is also a member of P.E.O. Chapter FV, Chickasha Area Arts Council, Great Plains Emmaus and the First Baptist Church. She is employed as the Office Manager of Steagall Oil Company.
Angie says, “Libraries and books have always been a major part of my life. My mother was an elementary school teacher; every day after school I spent in the school library waiting on her until her day was finished. The Library is still a very important place for me. I see what an impact it has on the community, the resources it provides and the young lives it shapes. The joy of bringing home a stack of books! Whether they be picture books, mysteries or romances, there is nothing in the world like it! And knowing you can return the next week and do it again!”
FOLIO was organized by the Governor’s Conference on Libraries in 1978 and is the primary support group for local Library Friends and Advocates. Its mission is to strengthen libraries in Oklahoma through Friends of Libraries.
FOLIO assists local Friends groups; promotes the formation of Friends of Library groups in Oklahoma; coordinates, communicates and provides educational and other services for libraries and local Friends groups in Oklahoma; promotes the development, improvement, and use of libraries; encourages wider use of library facilities by the public; cultivates and promotes through publications, social media, meetings, programs, and any other appropriate means, interest in books, literature, authors, visual and audio arts, and education; and cooperates with other nonprofit organizations in the pursuit of FOLIO’S goals.
To learn more about FOLIO or to become a FOLIO member, visit the website http://www.okfriends.net.
