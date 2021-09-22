UPDATE: The boy has been located and is safe. The suspect is in custody and the vehicle has been recovered.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 10-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle taken from a casino in Newcastle.
The boy’s name is Jaxon Brokopp. He was wearing black shorts and a light blue polo shirt. He is described as being 5'4 and 125 lbs.
A name is not available for the suspect, but he is described as a white man with facial hair, sandy blonde or red hair and black pants with a lime green nike shirt rolled up to his elbows.
The vehicle is a 2016 black Lincoln MKX with Oklahoma license plate BUH868. The suspect and vehicle were last seen southbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at about 4:21 a.m.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the mother went into the Newcastle casino and left the boy in the car. The car was then taken by the suspect.
Those with any information should contact law enforcement immediately.
