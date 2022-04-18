The Grady County Commissioners have hired American Home Center to complete a flooring project at the Grady County Courthouse.
Last week, the commissioners terminated their contract with Carpet Masters, an Oklahoma City based flooring company. District 3 Commissioner, Ralph Beard, said contractors took no action to seal an office space from asbestos while courthouse employees were working. Some of these employees became ill and a restoration company was called to clean the area. The courthouse was closed early on a Thursday and did not reopen until the following Tuesday. Beard said readings showed trace amounts of asbestos.
All American Home Center's estimated cost to complete the project is $8,582. This amount includes labor and most of the materials. All American Home Center is a Chickasha based company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.