ALDI has joined the list of major chains and retailers that will require customers to wear masks.
Walmart and CVS began their in-store mask mandates July 20.
Aldi recently posted COVID-19 update on their website notifying the public that face coverings will be required in ALDI stores, beginning July 27.
ALDI employees will continue to wear face coverings, as they have for months.
“We continue to monitor safety protocols from the CDC as well as state and local health officials. Most recently, the CDC stated that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 and could reduce the spread of the virus.”
ALDI is encouraging those who are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering to utilize grocery delivery or curbside pickup. Customers may visit shop.aldi.us for more information.
