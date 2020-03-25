Grady County Treasurer Robin Burton wants the public to be aware of the changes in the second half payment due date for ad valorem taxes. Per guidelines put in place by Governor Kevin Stitt and State Auditor Cindy Byrd, the second half payment due date will be April 30.
“To be clear, this only applies to taxpayers that have made their first half payment, this will not apply to those that are delinquent,” Burton said. “If you made your 1st half payment by the due date, you will have additional time to pay your 2nd half payment without penalty.”
Grady County Treasurer Robin Burton wants the public to be aware of guidance the Treasurer’s office can provide during the closing of the Grady County Courthouse to the public concerning tax payments. The courthouse has been closed to the public due to the State of Emergency declaration by the Grady County Commissioners due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will be here to offer any help we can to folks who would normally come into the office to make their tax payment.” Burton said. “Our first thought is to alleviate any additional anxiety this may cause taxpayers.”
You can mail your tax payment to the Treasurer’s office at P.O. Box 280 Chickasha, Ok. 73023 or use the oktaxrolls.com website provided for online payments, we also have a drop box located at the entrance behind the courthouse. “I understand that there will be taxpayers that are not comfortable with these options. If you feel you need to contact our office by phone or email to guide you thru other options, we will make sure to provide you with the service you need.” The office phone number is 405-224-5337. The office email is office@gradytreasurer.com.
