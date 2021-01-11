There are currently 505 active COVID-19 cases in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s daily situation update.
This is nearly 100 more active cases in one week. On Jan. 4, there were 406 reported active COVID-19 cases in the County.
Grady County has had 4,536 total cases, 3,992 recoveries and 39 deaths since the pandemic began.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 205, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 212, Tuttle: 117, Minco: 29, Rush Springs: 32, Ninnekah: 15, Alex: 8, Amber: 8, Verden: 4, Pocasset: 13.
At the state level, OSDH reported 3,885 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 335,247 cases, 289,309 recoveries and 2,775 deaths. There are 43,163 active cases in the state.
