Academy students get Finance 101 from FNBT

Students at Chickasha’s Quality Academy learned essential finance basics on mobile payments, budgeting, savings and check writing when First National Bank Trainer Jo Perryman visited the school on Sept. 25.
Spending less than you make, saving money for hard times and managing money were key elements of the discussion, said Perryman, who leads training and outreach efforts at First National Bank & Trust Co.
She encouraged the students to use a ledger to track all spending in addition to using a mobile app. She also demonstrated the correct way to fill in a check and explained the purpose of the different numbers found on the face of a check.
Perryman warned of the dangers of misusing credit cards and provided tips and advice for staying out of debt. She compared the impact of paying only the minimum amount on a debt versus paying extra. The students saw how much more it costs them to pay it out slowly and also how much more time they are tied to payments.
On the flip side, she also presented a chart to illustrate the impact of beginning to save while still a teen.
“If you will start now putting 6-10 percent of all money that crosses your palm into a savings account and then learning how to invest as your money grows, you will be able to retire younger and as a millionaire,” said Perryman. “It takes discipline though. Your savings has to go into an account or investment plan and be left alone. It is also a good idea to have a separate savings intended to make purchases so you don’t have to depend on loans and credit cards.”
One young man in the class explained how he had learned in a high school class offered the importance of paying cash for everything. That is his goal.
Perryman was invited to speak by Quality Academy Administrator Lisa Johnson and Teacher Liz Fechner. Perryman leads the training program at FNBT and leads outreach.
In October, FNBT will be presenting a class at the Quality Academy on preventing identity theft.
The Academy provides an alternative approach to high school and is often a faster track to graduation. Classes are held in the same facility as adult education in what was Southwest Elementary School on 17th Street.
