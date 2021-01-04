Fire
An abandoned building caught fire on Monday morning. 

The structure was part of a former warehouse near 6th and Michigan Ave.  

Fire units from Chickasha, Pioneer, Ninnekah and Tuttle responded to the scene just after 9 a.m. Firefighters battled the blaze for over two and a half hours, Tony Samaniego, Chickasha Deputy Fire Chief said. 

Samaniego said the fire started by accident. Some people had started a fire in a barrel to keep warm and the fire got out of control. There were no injuries. 

Adam Johnson, who owns a building near the structure, said he saw the smoke as he was coming off the highway. 

“Black smoke was billowing out pretty heavily. The fire department pulled in within a couple of minutes,” he said. 

Johnson said he saw some people who may have been homeless coming away from the building. 

