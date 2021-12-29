The Chickasha Economic Development Council is wrapping up the final stages in fulfilling the AARP Community Challenge Grant. This past summer, the EDC received the funds for improving the walkability of Downtown and to help it become more bicycle friendly. 6 bike racks and 12 park benches were recently installed in various locations along Chickasha avenue where popular activities like the Christmas Parade, Homecoming Parade, Rodeo Parade, Oklahoma Food Truck Championship, Rock Island Ride and Newollah take place.
These funds are for quick-action projects that will create more livable communities for residents of all ages, backgrounds and abilities. The Chickasha EDC was one of only three recipients in Oklahoma, the other two were the Met Cares Foundation in Tulsa and the City of Eufaula. “The EDC will be doing even more improvements in Downtown throughout 2022, but having AARP help us with bike racks, park benches, murals and crosswalk art give us a big head start,” remarked Jim Cowan, EDC Director.
These Grant funds were also used to fund a recent mural project. The mural is being painted at 1st and Chickasha avenue across from where the new Downtown Park will break ground in 2022. The crosswalks at the intersection there has also been painted with the base paint and the crosswalk art should be finished very soon. Cowan expects these changes will help lead to vacant buildings becoming vibrant storefronts in the next 12-18 months.
