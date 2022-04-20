A near-capacity crowd enjoyed the world premier of “A Cowgirl’s Song” at the Tower Theater on Tuesday night.
Cheryl Ladd, Savannah Lee May and Darci Lynn were all in attendance. Local favorites Shane Henry, Maggie McClure and Reagan Elkins also starred and helped in the production of the movie. “A Cowgirl’s Song” was shot entirely in the Chickasha area last year. Many local residents, who appear in the movie as extras, also attended the premier.
The production spent over $140,000 with local businesses.
Chickasha was certified as a Film Friendly City by the Oklahoma Film office in 2021. The Economic Development Council is actively recruiting other movies to be filmed here in the future.
