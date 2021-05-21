While The Imaginaries released their music video for “Hometown Christmas” just a few months ago, Maggie McClure and Shane Henry are once again working on the screen and behind the scenes.
The pair will be lending their creative talents in an upcoming feature film “A Cowgirl Song,” which is being filmed in Chickasha.
Film crews began production for “A Cowgirl’s Song” in Chickasha on May 19. The film will star Cheryl Ladd, Savannah Lee May and Darci Lynne Farmer—as well as McClure and Henry.
“A Cowgirl’s Song” is written and directed by Timothy Armstrong. This will not be the first time The Imaginaries have musically worked with Armstrong, who is the writer behind the four-installment “Cowgirls N’ Angels” movie series.
"We always love working with Timothy Armstrong on his films,” The Imaginaries said in a statement about the film. “This one is very special to us as our music is such a huge part of the film and we get to have great roles in it as well! We're very thankful for the opportunity and thrilled to be working with such an excellent team and project."
Residents may recognize local film talent, Reagan Elkins, who is the co-producer/locations manager. Other team members include Producers Starla Christian and Jessica Barondes and CSA Casting Director Chris Freihofer.
The cast and crew said they want to thank the Chickasha Economic Development Council and the City of Chickasha for permitting them to film on multiple locations within the City, including: The Grady County Fairgrounds, Canadian River Brewery and The Chickasha Hotel.
A news release about the film provided the following synopsis:
“A Cowgirl’s Song is a coming-of-age drama that follows an aspiring but adrift teen singer who goes to live with her grandmother, once a country music legend, but has fallen on hard times after the death of her husband five years earlier. Together they overcome adversity and find redemption through their love of music.”
The film will be distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films.
Visit A Cowgirl's Song on Facebook to view more photos of the crew filming on location in Chickasha.
Visit The Imaginaries’ page at imaginariesband.com. The band just released their self-titled, debut album earlier this year.
