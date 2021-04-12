The 98th Annual Chickasha Chamber Banquet recognized Chickasha’s best on Friday night.
The program opened with remarks from Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, who also serves as the Secretary of Tourism and Branding in the State of Oklahoma.
Pinnell had a lot of praise for Chickasha, especially the leg lamp on Chickasha Ave., which drew international attention during the Christmas season. Pinnell said it was “one of the most talked about attractions in the state.”
The live auction, with Paul Lewis serving as auctioneer, had some particularly interesting prizes such as “Name a Beer” from Canadian River Brewing Company.
The highly anticipated awards ceremony was presented by Elizabeth Allen alongside Chickasha Chamber President, Cassandra Ersland.
The Chickasha Chamber Awards were presented to the following:
Event of the Year: Junior Social Workers’ “Spaghetti Day”
Volunteer of the Year: Ashley Rayburn
Public Servant of the Year: Mayor Chris Mosley
Woman of the Year: Donna Elledge
Small Business of the Year: Grand Care Pharmacy
Business of the Year: DeHart Air Conditioning
Citizen of the Year: Heidi Harrison, of Heidi Helping the Homeless
Civic Hall of Fame: The Binyon Family
