The COVID-19 pandemic took a slice out of summer activities last year.
The Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which draws a large crowd to Jeff Davis Park every August, was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Rush Springs Watermelon Festival Committee has announced that the festival and rodeo are on for Summer 2021.
The 76th Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is slated for Saturday, Aug. 14. The rodeo will take place on Aug. 12 and 13, the rodeo parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Aug. 13.
A full schedule of traditional Watermelon Festivities is listed on the festival’s Facebook page, including: watermelon seed spitting, the Tiny Tot contest, a 5k run, entertainment, prize melon auction, free watermelon slices and the Watermelon Queen coronation.
The Rush Springs Watermelon Festival Committee also has a Facebook page for those interested in being vendors at the festival: RSOK Watermelon Festival Vendors.
