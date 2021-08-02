The Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is back in 2021 with the same sweet traditions.
The Watermelon Festival Committee released an itinerary of events for the festival, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Jeff Davis Park.
The outdoor event, which draws a large crowd to southern Grady County every summer, was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
There will be lots of activities leading up to the festival. The carnival will open on Thursday, Aug. 12 and ride out till Saturday night, Aug. 14.
The Rush Springs Rodeo will take the reins at 8 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 13 at Rusty Acres Arena on US-81. The rodeo parade will take place the evening before the Watermelon Festival, at 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 in downtown Rush Springs.
The festivities will begin bright and early on Saturday morning with a 10k run at 7 a.m. and a 5k run at 7:30 a.m.
At 9 a.m., the Watermelon Festival Opening Ceremonies and Lions Club Awards will commence, as well as the Antique Car, Tractor, Motorcycle and Hot Rod Show.
The Tiny Tots Contest will take the stage at 9:30 a.m. Winners will be announced at 11:45 a.m. alongside the coronation of the Watermelon Queen, Jerricka Funk.
A whole patch of talent will be providing entertainment throughout the day, including: Morgan White, Aaron Chestnut, Southern Baptist Church, Malissa Johnson and Del Ford, Von Hawks Rising as well as Brian Lee Dunning, an Elvis tribute artist.
There will be many more melon themed activities including a seed spitting contest, prize melon exhibits, vendors and watermelon slices will be for sale all day. Festival goers can also get a free slice at 4 p.m. during the Free Watermelon Feed.
