Chickasha’s local celebration of physical fitness is set for Spring 2022.
The Chickasha City Council approved the application for the Open Streets … Moving Feet event which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 in downtown Chickasha.
Every year, local civic groups and businesses set up stations on Chickasha Ave. from the Rock Island Depot on 1st St. to 3rd St. The road is closed to traffic during the event. Each station will promote different kinds of physical fitness such as walking, jogging, bicycling and more, according to city documents.
This event is free and open to the public. Open Streets is a Chickasha YMCA program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.