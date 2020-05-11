Last week, four more members of the Chickasha Police Department were provided with items from Marty Leik of Glock International, and Wayne Divelbiss of 5.11 Tactical. The items are provided to encourage all employees and boost morale during the COVID-19 crisis.
Congratulations to Communication Specials Gerald Rich and Chris Holder who both received a Glock International polo and a koozie.
Officer Scott Ely won a 5.11 hat and a free pair of 5.11 tactical pants.
Officer Colton Bridges won a 5.11 hat and a 20% discount card to 5.11 in OKC.
A big thank you to 5.11 Tactical and Glock International for your continued support of the Chickasha Police Department!
