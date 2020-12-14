Though the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma has decided not to hold a fall 2020 commencement ceremony due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the institution has still bestowed 44 bachelor’s degree this term. USAO will recognize and honor graduates during the April 2021 ceremony.
Among those students were:
- Morgan Bright of Chickasha, who earned a bachelor of arts degree in art.
- Zoe Korn of Chickasha, who earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in art.
- Reyna Ponce of Chickasha, who earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in art.
- Riley Dacus of Minco, who earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication.
- Tiffany O’Daniel of Minco, who earned a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education.
- Kelly Glass of Ninnekah, who earned a bachelor of arts degree in theatre arts.
- Lucretia Scott of Ninnekah, who earned a bachelor of arts degree in multidisciplinary studies.
- Tia McCarley of Rush Springs, who earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education.
“Shaking the hand of each graduate is one of the highlights of every semester I have served as president, so I deeply regret the distance that this disease has put between us,” said President John Feaver. “I am, however, extremely proud of the efforts these students have made in this unprecedented situation. Their perseverance, courage and adaptability should be a lesson to us all in how to carry ourselves through the most difficult of times.”
This semester, USAO awarded 14 Bachelor of Arts degrees, 26 Bachelor of Science degrees and three Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees.
