The 21st season of the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma’s acclaimed Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series will bring audiences back to campus for five live events on Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. throughout the fall and spring semesters. Seating for events will be limited and season ticket holders will have priority access.
The season offers a diverse range of professional dance, music and theatre performances, including some fan favorites from the series’ long history at Science & Arts. Season tickets are $60 for the general public with reduced prices for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased online at usao.edu/dwpas, by calling (405)-574-1211 or at the business office in Troutt Hall.
On Sept. 30, Broadway’s Next H!t Musical will bring an unscripted musical theatre event to the Te Ata Memorial Auditorium. Using suggestions from the audience, the group creates spontaneous scenes and songs accompanied by fantastic dancing and tons of laughter. During the “awards show,” the audience votes for their favorite song and watches as the cast turns it into a full-blown musical complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue and plot twists galore.
Continuing Nov. 11, the quartet of dancers and live band who make up Rhythmic Circus will kick-off winter celebrations with their sensational show “Holiday Shuffle.” Families with children of all ages will be amazed and uplifted by this evening of joy and positive messaging through music, dance and humor. This company last performed their show, “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now!”, to rave reviews during the 15th season of DWPAS.
On Feb. 17, 2022, The Peking Acrobats will debut their meticulously crafted blend of both traditional and state-of-the-art Chinese acrobatics at Science & Arts. For more than 35 years, these performers have dazzled audiences with a combination of trick cycling, precision tumbling, contortion, juggling and gymnastics. They hold the world record for human chair stacks and audiences may recognize company members who appeared in the film “Ocean’s Eleven” and its sequels.
On March 10, Harmonious Wail shake campus with their fiery and distinctive combination of genres ranging from the jazz of the Hot Club de France to the deepest blues of the Mississippi Delta to heartfelt folk scenes across Anytown, USA. Having seen the group virtually last season, audiences will be able to have a drink and chat in person with the multi-award-winning trio featuring mandolin virtuoso and vocalist Sims Delaney-Potthoff, master bassist Jeffo Weiss and vocalist extraordinaire Maggie Delaney-Potthoff.
The Arkansas-based spoken-word poetry collective Foreign Tongues will bring the season to a close in a special additional performance March 31. This first-of-its-kind event in DWPAS history will feature an original poetry performance with all the energy of a slam and all the expertise of professional actors. Students will participate in writing and performance workshops and audiences will have an intimate opportunity to connect with the artists as they take storytelling to a new level.
The Science & Arts Foundation presents the Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series with additional support from the Oklahoma Arts Council, Chickasha Public School Foundation, Mid-America Arts Alliance and corporate partners. Its mission is to encourage attendance at high-quality performing arts events as an aspect of a liberal arts education for students, to provide an affordable entertainment resource for our college family and our community, and to become a leader in local arts education by presenting relevant and culturally diverse programming that broadens the aesthetic of our audiences.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit usao.edu/dwpas or call (405) 574-1213.
