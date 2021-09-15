Oklahoma’s biggest party begins Thursday, September 16 and runs through Sunday, September 26. Fairgoers can expect a multitude of new and unique food items, thrills on the midway, free shows and exhibits and much more over the 11-day run.
Thursday, September 16 is Opening Day and outside gate admission is $2 for everyone.
Gates open daily at 10 a.m. The 2021 Opening Ceremony takes place on the Circle Stage at 5 p.m. Colors will be presented by the Capitol Hill High School Naval Junior ROTC, the National Anthem will be sung by the Capitol Hill High School Honor Choir and signed by the 2021 OKC Indian Princesses. The Capitol Hill High School Drum Line, Dance Diversity Company, and Honors Choir will also perform.
Fairgoers are invited to check out the many new exhibits, competitions, and performances offered. These include GASCAR, Kids Can Cook!, the Peruvian Horse Show, Auto Show Ride Along in The Pavilion, the RAM Ride Along at Gate 1, and more. Events that the public can participate in include Board Game Bonanza on September 17, the Oklahoma State Fair Putters Cup on September 24, and the Oklahoma State Fair Cornhole Classic on September 26.
Attendees can enjoy a free concert each night of the Fair on the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage. This year’s line-up includes crowd-pleasing classics and new fan-favorites such as The Oak Ridge Boys and Jameson Rodgers. Other acts include R&B star Ginuwine, Hispanic group La Fiera de Ojinaga, and a rock and roll favorite, Jackyl. All shows on the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage are free with outside gate admission.
