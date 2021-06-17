Attendees of the 2021 Oklahoma State Fair can get BACK 2 FUN IN 21 with live concerts on the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage, free with outside gate admission. Featuring a wide variety of musical styles, fans of country, pop, rock, R&B, and more are guaranteed to find a performance they will enjoy.
“One of the annual staples that Fairgoers can expect is an exciting line-up of free concerts every night of the event,” said Tim O’Toole, president & CEO, Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. “Each year we strive to bring in performers that any and all Fairgoers will love and we believe we’ve accomplished this for 2021.”
Kicking-off opening night of the Fair, September 16, are The Oak Ridge Boys. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits and a No. 1 pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades.
Friday, September 17 will feature Sawyer Brown. Sawyer Brown has charted over fifty times on the Hot Country Songs charts, including three No. 1 singles: "Step That Step," "Some Girls Do," and "Thank God for You." Sawyer Brown has released 20 studio albums, of which three have been certified gold in the United States for sales in excess of 500,000 copies.
Jackyl will take to the stage Saturday, September 18. Equal parts hard rock, heavy metal, and Southern rock, Jackyl formed in 1991 and brought rock‘n’roll back to its down-to-earth, wild, fun-loving origins. The 1992 self-titled debut album went platinum and featured notable rock radio hits like “Down On Me,” “When Will It Rain,” “I Stand Alone” and, most notably, “The Lumberjack.”
Resurrection – A Journey Tribute will perform Sunday evening, September 19. Setting out to create the most authentic Journey experience anyone has ever witnessed, this band has worked tirelessly to deliver a live experience that would resonate on the highest level with the most avid Journey fan.
We The Kingdom will take the stage on Monday, September 20.
decades, We The Kingdom’s music embraces pop, country, folk and rock – with a heart rooted in
worship. Praised by American Songwriter, Billboard, Relevant, and CountryNOW, We The Kingdom’s
An amalgamation of four different
GRAMMY nominated debut album, “Holy Water,” features two back-to-back No. 1 hits.
Fairgoers will enjoy Gary Lewis & the Playboys on Tuesday, September 21. They took their first single, “This Diamond Ring” straight to number one. After their second hit titled “Count Me In” went to number two, Gary and the band proved that they would be a continued success. They followed with more Top 10 songs such as “Save Your Heart For Me,” “Everybody Loves A Clown,” and many more.
Wednesday, September 22 will feature a crowd favorite – Elvis Extravaganza. Elvis Extravaganza brings impersonators of the King to the Oklahoma State Fair to see who most accurately and entertainingly captures the essence of Elvis Presley.
Jameson Rodgers will perform on Thursday, September 23. Not only does the Mississippi native currently find himself enjoying the success of his Platinum-certified No. 1 hit “Some Girls” and his follow- up smash “Cold Beer Calling My Name” featuring label mate Luke Combs, but the 33-year-old is now utilizing these addictive songs as the firm foundation for his new EP, “In It for the Money.”
One of R&B’s top selling artists will perform on Friday, September 24. Ginuwine has released several multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and singles, becoming one of R&B’s top artists. He has experienced significant commercial success with albums such as “Ginuwine...The Bachelor,” “The Life,” and more. Ginuwine has sold roughly 10 million albums in the US.
Saturday, September 25 will bring Skid Row to the stage. With multiple Top 10 singles, gold and multi- platinum sales, and a Billboard No. 1 album, this rock’n’roll band will give fairgoers a concert to remember.
The final night of the Fair, Sunday, September 26, will feature La Fiera de Ojinaga. With millions of listeners, La Fiera de Ojinaga is a widely popular group with its roots in Mexico. One of the group’s most popular hits, “La Boca les Callamos” has been played more than 23 million times on Spotify. This act is sure to attract a large crowd on closing night of the 2021 Oklahoma State Fair.
