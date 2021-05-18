OKLAHOMA CITY — Twenty students from across the Oklahoma have been selected to serve on the 2021-2022 Oklahoma Agriculture Youth Council hosted by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.
The council was created by Secretary of Agriculture, Blayne Arthur to develop future agricultural leaders in Oklahoma through professional development, industry exposure and experiential learning. The council consists of upcoming high school seniors interested in learning about and representing the agriculture industry from across the state.
“The Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is extremely proud to invest in the future of Oklahoma agriculture through these young leaders,” said Sec. Arthur. “They have an extremely exciting year ahead of them and I am eager to see the impact they make on our industry.”
Agriculture Youth Council members include: Emily Beaner, Woodward; Hannah Hannah Blankinship, Cushing; Isaac Bradford, Tuttle; Kinley Bratcher, Rush Springs; Molly Carson, El Reno; Dax DeLozier, Adair; Chyann Emerson, Tuttle; Blake Janssen, Amber; Macy Koch, Perry; Blake Long, Big Cabin; Caleb Mannen, Fletcher; Elizabeth McEndoo, Stillwater; Presley Pullen, Stratford; Eric Quisenberry, Shattuck; Karli Schwerdtfeger, Stratford; Lainey Seaman, Waynoka; Hailey Suntken, Sequoyah; Sophie Varner, Bristow; Kelsey Wall, Bluejacket; and Trinity White, Fairview.
Council members will serve a year-long term, with approximately 7 sessions and multiple volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Sessions will include visits to Oklahoma agricultural companies and organizations, opportunities to learn about the legislative process and job shadows with industry professionals. In addition, students will participate in leadership and professional skill development activities and receive information regarding preparing for college.
