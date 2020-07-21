Oklahoma City (July 20, 2020) — The Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society will welcome 11 individuals into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame in 2020.
This year’s inductees include
• Dr. Les Crall, professor and dean emeritus, school of business and technology, Southwestern Oklahoma State University;
• Dr. JoLaine Draugalis, dean of the college of pharmacy, University of Oklahoma;
• Dr. Tim Faltyn, president, Oklahoma Panhandle State University;
• Mr. Bert Mackie, member emeritus, Oklahoma State Regents of Higher Education;
• Dr. Joseph Missal, director of bands and professor of conducting, Oklahoma State University;
• Mr. Carl Renfro, member emeritus, Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education;
• Dr. Daniel Resasco, chair of the department of chemical engineering, University of Oklahoma;
• Dr. Paul Risser, chancellor emeritus, Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, (posthumous award);
• Dr. David Sabatini, director of water technologies for emerging regions, University of Oklahoma;
• Mr. Thomas Volturo, executive vice president emeritus, Rogers State University.
• Dr. Bob Blackburn, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, will receive the Special Award of Merit.
The 27th annual induction ceremony and banquet is scheduled for Nov. 2 in the Nigh Center at the University of Central Oklahoma. The cost is $80 per person, $750 per table, and tickets will be available starting in September.
The Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society was established in 1991 as a nonprofit to support awareness of higher education’s vital role in state history and to honor individuals for outstanding service to Oklahoma higher education. Each year the Society inducts a select group into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame. Since 1994 almost 300 educators, administrators and others who have made distinguished contributions to higher education have been included.
To be eligible for induction, an individual must have been employed or officially associated by one or more public or private institutions of higher education in Oklahoma on a full-time basis for at least 10 years. Select outside organizations or institutions, who have performed outstanding service to higher education in the state above and beyond financial contributions are also eligible for consideration.
Biographical sketches and photos of past inductees are available at www.ohehs.org, as well as at the higher education kiosk in the Oklahoma History Center.
For more information, contact Diane Carroll at dcarroll@usao.edu or 405-574-1331.
