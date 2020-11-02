Polls across the state open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 3 for Election Day voting.
The State Election Board says this is a unique election year for many reasons – the pandemic, a recent ice storm, and a surge in voter registration numbers.
State Election Board Secretary, Paul Ziriax, says Oklahoma county election boards are prepared.
“Our county election boards are facing challenges they’ve never experienced before, but they have been preparing for this election for months. We want to assure Oklahomans that every registered voter that wants to vote will be able to vote. This election will be conducted safely, fairly, and securely. We ask that voters be patient and courteous not only to other voters, but election workers as well,” Ziriax said.
The State Election Board offers these tips for successful voting in the 2020 General Election:
ELECTION DAY HOURS
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work.
Heavy turnout is expected, so voters should plan for extra time to vote on Election Day. New COVID-19 safety protocols — including social distancing — may slow down the check-in lines and the voting process on Election Day. Additionally, in areas where municipal elections are taking place, issuing and voting these extra ballots could also add time to the voting process.
All voters in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
BE PREPARED
Voters are reminded to check the OK Voter Portal to verify their polling place before heading out to vote. A few polling places may have changed due to the COVID-19 emergency.
The State Election Board also recommends voters view a sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal. Many voters have county and local elections in addition to state and federal elections.
SAFETY PROTOCOLS
The State Election Board worked with OU Health Sciences Center to develop safety protocols for all of Oklahoma’s polling places and county election boards, including social distancing procedures and disinfection requirements for voting equipment and surfaces. Poll workers at every location have been supplied with personal protective equipment (PPE) including hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, and disinfectant.
Voters are asked to be patient and follow signage and procedures. Election officials strongly recommend that voters wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and those around them.
Find more on COVID-19 and the 2020 elections on the State Election Board website.
PROOF OF IDENTITY
Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.
There are three ways for voters to prove their identity under the law. (Only one proof of identity is required):1Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government. If it has an expiration date, it must be AFTER the date of the election; or
- Show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by their County Election Board; or
- Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)FOLLOW THE LAW
The law prohibits electioneering within 300 ft. of the ballot box. This includes wearing clothing, accessories, or having material in public view related to a candidate or issue on the ballot. No one other than authorized individuals are permitted within 50 ft. of the ballot box or inside the election enclosure.
Alleged violations should be reported to precinct officials at the time the incident is occurring.
Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.
URL Guide:
OK Voter Portal: https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html
COVID-19 and the 2020 Elections:
https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Covid-19_and_2020_Elections.html
Proof of Identity: https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Proof_of_Identity/index.html
State Election Board Website: https://www.ok.gov/elections/index.html
County Election Boards: https://www.ok.gov/elections/About_Us/County_Election_Boards/index.html
