Chickasha’s own celebration of the arts, the 13th Annual Rock Island Arts Festival, is just a few months away.
On Tuesday, the Chickasha City Council approved a request from the Chickasha Area Arts Council to hold the annual festival. The popular, three-day event will feature visual artists, musicians, food vendors, children’s activities and more.
The 13th Annual Rock Island Arts Festival is slated for the first weekend of October. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday Oct. 2. On Sunday, Oct. 3, the festival will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
Additional details about the Rock Island Arts Festival will be forthcoming as the festival date nears.
On Saturday, the arts festival will take place in conjunction with the Rock Island Ride and the Oklahoma Food Truck Championships.
