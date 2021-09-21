The 13th annual Rock Island Arts Festival (RIAF) is rapidly approaching and the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) is finalizing all the preparations.
Planning for the Arts Festival takes months of work to make it a very special and smooth running event each year. Thousands of people from the community, out-of-town and out-of-state are expected to come together in Chickasha on the weekend of Oct. 1-3. So, everything must be well-organized and ready-to-go before opening day on Friday, Oct. 1.
Sue Getman, RIAF 2021 Director, along with Co-Directors Erin Thompson and April Shipley Brenner, anticipate an outstanding Arts Festival 2021 despite all that the community, country and world have experienced with COVID 19 since early last year.
A big day and lots of visitors, entertainment and fun await all who attend the Festival on the weekend of Fri.-Sun., Oct. 1-3, 2021. The Festival opening is Fri., Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. with closing at 8 p.m. The festivities begin again on Sat., Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. and end at 9 p.m. The final day is Sun., Oct. 3 and is open from noon to 4 p.m.
All of the Arts Festival activities are located on the grounds around the beautiful and historic Rock Island Train Depot and Mill Building on east Chickasha Avenue in Chickasha.
Please note, the Train Depot building will NOT be open to the public. Portable toilets and hand sanitation stations will be available on the grounds.
In conjunction with the Rock Island Arts Festival, other individual and entertaining events are to be held on Sat., Oct. 2, on Chickasha Avenue and near the Train Depot and Mill Building area. These include the 5thannual Rock Island Ride, the 4th annual Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Competition and the 5th annual ‘Together We Heel’ walk.
While at the Festival, be sure to stop by the Chickasha Area Arts Council’s ‘Welcome Center’ and ‘Gift Shop’ located near the entrance of the Depot grounds. The ‘Gift Shop’ has a nice selection of items on consignment from current CAAC members. They may be purchased at the Festival or throughout the year in the Gift Shop of the Chickasha Area Arts Council.
A new attraction on Saturday only is the ‘Dunk Tank’! Participants will have fun dunking each other for a great cause … helping raise funds to purchase a new home for the Arts Council which will be more accessible for arts-lovers and the community.
Children’s activities will be located under a tent by the stage on the south lawn. There will be a variety of fun projects to do in the tent, pumpkins to paint, and a large sand pile nearby in which to dig!
Under the Mill Building pavilion, there will be chalk art, corn hole, full size Jenga and tables and chairs for dining and relaxing.
As visitors wander through the Festival grounds, they will see over 65 booths and tents of various artists, authors, crafters, businesses, food, wind and craft beer vendors. There will be beautiful artwork, photography, books, and specialty pieces available for purchase.
Some of the Artisans and Crafters include: All Things Hand Made, Archangel Paracord and Crafts, Box Owls LLC, Crafty Queen/She Sews, Deb’s Door Décor and More, Earl Miracle, Hank Poppe, Kayart Spray Art, Keith Tampkins, Kris Fairchild Art, Lewis One Studios, Love Love Car Freshie, Marcia Terry Photography, Miletas Studio M, Pens and Things, Staybright Tie Dyes, The Quilt Lady Too LLC, The Toad Tent, Tony Jewelry, and Twister Strums.
Authors at the Festival are Brian McNatt, Maria Meredith, Maxine Douglas, and Terry Godfrey. Book signings will occur throughout the Festival or until sold out.
Other exhibitors include: A & J Salsa, Bonnie’s Family Affair, Chickasha Animal Shelter & C.A.R.T.A., Chickasha Public Library, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Life Skills Institute/Resurrection House, Otey Company, Scentsy, Snap and Sparkle Jewelry, Southern Plains Medical Center, Thome Cook Insurance Co., Touch of Heaven Boutique, and Wheeler's Meat Market.
Performers at the Festival are: Across the Washita, April’s Dance Studio, Casey & Minna, Love to Dance Studio, Megan Marlene, Moe Mitchell, Richard Clift Jr, Shane Harris Solemn Road, TA Brauer & the First Look Band, Tracy Lagerquist. Additional performers will be added soon.
FOOD … YES, it will be at the Rock Island Arts Festival 2021, too! The weather will be perfect for a day to eat outdoors! Stop by the RIAF food vendors for lunch or dinner and enjoy fabulous cuisine. They will be located near the Caboose and Depot. Food vendors include: Chickasha Area Arts Council Food Tent (pulled pork and smoked brisket sandwiches and wraps, chips, loaded baked potatoes, beverages on Fri. and Sun.), Crepe King (funnel cakes, lemonade), Hellos and Good Pies (fried pies, chiffon-like pies), Popworth’s Kettle Corn (many different flavors), Scoops Ice Cream Truck (high quality novelty ice cream), Shollie’s Sweets and Bakery (specialty baked goods, beef jerky), S’Blended Cup, and Summer Snow Storm Snoballs (sno-cones, water, ice cream, toppings).
The Wine and Beer Garden will be located between the Depot and Mill Building to satisfy your thirst and to purchase some beverages to take home! Featured in the Beer and Wine Garden are tasty flavors from the Canadian River Brewery, Cotton Blossom Winery, Entwined Vines, Kochendorfer Brewing Company, and Native Spirits Winery.
Live performances by many different artists will be on stage throughout the day.
The Schedule of Activities and Performers for the Arts Festival, to date, is:
October 1, Friday
11:00am - Festival Opens
Artists and Vendors Open
Book Signings with Authors all day
Children’s Creation Station Open
3:00pm – Music: Casey and Minna strolling performers
4:30pm – Music: Tracy Lagerquist
6:00pm – Music Headliner: TA Brauer & the First Look Band
8:00pm – Festival Closing for the Day
October 2, Saturday
10:00am – Artists and Vendors Open
Dunk Tank Open
Book Signings with Authors all day
Children’s Creation Station Open
10:30am – Music: Shane Harris
11:30am – Dance: April’s Dance Studio
12:30pm - Dance: Love to Dance Studio
1:30pm – Music: Richard Clift Jr
3:30pm – Music: Solemn Road
5:00pm – Music: TBA
6:30pm – Music Headliner: Across the Washita
8:00pm – Festival Closing for the Day
October 3, Sunday
12:00pm – Artists and Vendors Open
Book Signings with Authors all day
Children’s Creation Station Open
1:30pm – Music: Megan Marlene
3:00pm – Music: Moe Mitchell
4:00pm - Festival Ends
Watch for more information and updates of the 13th annual Rock Island Arts Festival at rockislandartsfestival.org and also on Facebook.
Share the information and invite family and friends to the Rock Island Arts Festival in Chickasha on Oct. 1-3, 2021!
For further information, contact the RIAF Director at 405-905-2350 or email at director@rockislandartsfestival.org.
The Rock Island Arts Festival Committee is very appreciative of all our supporters for their assistance with this year’s Festival. Festival sponsors include Camino Natural Resources LLC, City of Chickasha, Fairfield Inn and Suites, Johnson’s Crane Service, and Intellego Media. Our sincere thanks to all who volunteer their time, energy, supplies and donations each year to make this a very special event.
For those who would like to support the activities of the CAAC and RIAF and help with the continuation of their activities for the community, donations may be mailed to CAAC, PO 505, Chickasha, OK 73023 or contact the RIAF Director at director@rockislandartsfestival.org or 405-905-2350. Supporters may also donate online at www.chickashaarts.org by selecting the ‘Donate’ button at the bottom of the home page.
The Chickasha Area Arts Council organized its first free, fun and family-friendly ‘Rock Island Arts Festival’ in 2009. The RIAF became an annual event, expanding from two to three days and adding more of everything to make it fun, fresh and festive!
In March 2019, the 10th annual Rock Island Arts Festival 2018 received the distinguished award of being selected as the ‘Event of the Year - 2018’ at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce’s annual Banquet and Fundraiser event!
