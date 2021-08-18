The biggest weekend at the fairgrounds, the 106th Annual Grady County Free Fair is set for Aug. 26-28.
The fair will open on Thursday, but events will be taking place at the Grady County Fairgrounds all week.
The 31st Annual Princess Talent Show and Crowing will take place on Monday at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, OHCE, 4-H, FCCLA, Open Class, Farm Mechanics and Flower entries will be accepted between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. These entries will be judged on Wednesday morning.
On Thursday, the North Exhibit Building will open at 10 a.m. Cake entries will be due by noon and will be judged later that afternoon. Sheep and goat shows will take place at 5 p.m.
On Thursday evening, a ribbon cutting ceremony, Fair Princess introduction and fair honoree program will take place at 7 p.m. at the event center. The cake auction will commence shortly after.
On Friday, the exhibit building will open again at 10 a.m. A swine show will take place at 5 p.m.
Saturday will have a lot of activities for children and families. The 4H/FFA tractor driving contest will begin at 9:30 a.m. The FFA Olympics will begin at 1 p.m. The kid’s tractor pull will begin at 6 p.m.
Four legged family members can also get in on the fun during the pet show at 4:30 p.m.
Throughout the day, there will be livestock shows for poultry, rabbits, cattle and more.
These are just the highlights. For a full schedule of events, visit gradycountyfairgrounds.com and click on the “Fair” tab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.