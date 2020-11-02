OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 100,000 Oklahomans remained without power Monday — nearly a week after an ice storm wreaked historic havoc on the power grid.
Anger and frustration, meanwhile, mounted on social media after OG&E notified swaths of customers they wouldn’t see their power restored until 11 p.m. Friday. Some commented that they’ve never before lost power for that long.
In a statement Monday, the utility company said power has been restored to nearly 300,000 customers — or 71%. The multiday storm caused the largest number of outages in company history and initially impacted more than 400,000 residences and businesses.
The company said the first alert sent Sunday represented a full system-wide estimate for restoration. Customers whose estimate is prior to Friday should expect a second alert with further information, the company said.
“For our customers in the OKC metro area, we are on pace to restore the vast majority of power on or before Tuesday, Nov. 3,” the company said. “The remaining power will be restored between Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Friday, Nov. 6. We regret any confusion our automated message created, and the inconvenience to many customers from being without power.”
Spokesmen for the company didn’t immediately return messages Monday seeking additional comment.
Gary McManus, the state climatologist, wrote in an email that the storm was “arguably the most impactful early-season winter storm in the history of Oklahoma.” In addition to leaving nearly 400,000 without power in northern and central regions, it dumped snow in the Panhandle and flooding rains in eastern Oklahoma.
“Trees, still burdened with a full head of leaves so early in the season, were easy prey for radial ice accumulations of up to 3 inches across western and central Oklahoma,” he said. “Downed branches felled power lines, clogged streets and snarled traffic. The power lines themselves sagged and fell under the weight of the frozen accumulation.”
Matt Skinner, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates OG&E, said the state agency has been fielding a lot of complaints about the prolonged power outages. Some customers have been without power for at least a week.
“We have no reason to think at this point that OG&E isn’t doing all they can to get the power back on,” he said.
Skinner said the agency is helping OG&E ensure “high priority” locations like nursing homes, hospitals and first responders get power restored. But other than that, the agency does not influence the power restoration order.
Also, there’s no state law that defines what a “reasonable” restoration timeline is following a natural disaster, and it would be hard to quantify that, he said. Skinner noted that OG&E has described the storm and its impact as one of the worst in history.
“In this, it’s so widespread,” he said. “It’s not a question of problem circuits. It’s a question of the infrastructure being ripped apart.”
Skinner said when public utilities previously have suffered large-scale, long-lasting power outages, the agency held hearings to investigate what happened and what can be improved going forward.
Following the last major ice storm in 2007, officials looked at the feasibility of moving wiring underground.
He said the study found that it would cost consumers between $80-$260 a month more. It would also mean Oklahomans would have to demolish sheds, pools and other structures that they’ve built in public utility rights of way.
Skinner said the idea was deemed impractical.
“It’s just too expensive or people would never agree to give up their yards and the stuff they have in their yards,” he said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.