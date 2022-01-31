After weeks of a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, this week there is a downward trend.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported 1,173 cases in the county, which is down 137 cases from the previous week. Moreover, new hospitalizations are down as well. according to Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director.
Other areas of the country have experienced a peak in cases followed by a decline.
“Hopefully that will be the case here,” Thompson said.
According to the CDC’s 7-day-percentage change, cases are down 10.46%.
All households in the U.S. are now eligible to receive four free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Visit www.covidtests.gov for more information. According to OSDH, orders typically ship in 7 to 12 days.
The Grady County Health Department said they have testing times available with results back in 24 to 48 hours. Residents can make an appointment at http://osdh.immytech.com/appointment.
To make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 primary, second or booster vaccine, make an appointment at vaccinate.ok.gov.
