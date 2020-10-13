On Oct. 24, 1,500 boxes of food will be given to Grady County residents in need.
The USDA Farmers to Families Boxes will be distributed from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Michigan Ave. Baptist Church.
The free food boxes are open to all residents of Grady County.
Recipients will be able to stay in their vehicles during the drive-through event. Volunteers will load the groceries in the car to ensure contactless delivery.
For more information or to volunteer, email mabcchickasha@gmail.com or call 405-224-5379.
Michigan Avenue Baptist Church is located at 728 W. Michigan Ave. in Chickasha.
Michigan Avenue Baptist Church is holding the event with assistance from BreakOut Ministries, Medley Equipment and community volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.