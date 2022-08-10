Clara Hodges Green was born in Banner, Oklahoma in 1942 and raised in Lindsay where she graduated from Lindsay High School. Clara was married to the love of her life Geary for almost 61 years until she lost him in April of 2022. Clara and Geary have 3 children, Lorrie Windom and her husband Bruce, Austin and his wife Tracy, and Kerri Green. 6 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grand Children.
In August of 1982, Clara and family moved to Grady County from Dalhart, TX. Two weeks later the fair happened and Clara didn’t have a clue what to do. For 33 years she stuck around taking entries. One thing she remembers is when they went to the barn with no air conditioning, one of the celebrities from a tv station came down to judge an event. This celebrity wore a suede skirt, leather jacket and boots, needless to say she was way to hot and never came back.
For the past almost 40 years, Clara has helped with nearly every aspect of the fair including 4-H, OHCE, Livestock shows, Open class, etc. Not only has she helped for many years with the Fair, when Clara worked at OSU Extension, she also handling bookings for the Fairgrounds and had to coordinate with Fairgrounds personnel which was extremely nerve wracking.
Before helping with the fair, she didn’t realize how much preparation is involved. What most people don’t understand is that a week after the fair, you start getting dates, judges and etc. for the following year. It takes more than one person and every job is important. Almost every place that I go, I see someone that I have met from being involved with the Fair. One of the most positive areas of the fair is seeing the growth of the young people and their excitement from bringing in their first exhibit or baked good and now seeing those same once kids, bringing their own kids to do the same thing. Clara feels it is very gratifying to think that she had a small part of their growth.
Along with the Fair, Clara enjoys reading and following her grandchildren to their sporting events. She is an avid OSU fan and loves going to their games. She has many places planned to visit before her husband passed. She wants everyone to remember to do things on your bucket list while you still can. She was completely surprised and honored to be one of this year’s Grady County Fair Honorees.
