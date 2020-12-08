The Chickasha City Council heard details about a master drainage plan intended to alleviate the city’s flooding problems.
The plan was presented during Monday's work session by Smith Roberts Baldischwiler, LLC (SRB), an engineering company based in Oklahoma City.
Work sessions typically take place before city council meetings. Action is not taken during these work sessions.
Dan Andrulonis, of SRB, said he has family in Chickasha and is aware of the flooding problems locals face after heavy rain. Andrulonis said the plan could not only help with these issues, but help with reclaiming land that is currently in a flood plain as well as help with proposed improvements in Chickasha’s future.
Marc Long, of BRB, said the flood prevention plan is expected to address flooding in urbanized areas that are adjacent and upstream from Line Creek and Congo Creek. The study also looked at what areas of Chickasha are frequently closed during a flooding event.
The plan is a five-phase process with a timeline of several years—from five to 25 years. The cost of the plan is currently projected at $9 to 12 million. For each phase, Long presented several potential sources of funding, such as bonds and grants.
Following the work session, the Chickasha City Council held a public hearing for the master drainage plan. Attendees were allowed to comment on the flood prevention plan at this time.
Jim Tibbetts, owner of Creative Image Studios, spoke to the council during the hearing. Tibbetts said he has experienced six major floods during his 37 years career as a business owner on Chickasha Ave. Tibbetts said he would like to see the council move forward with the plan.
The next public hearing regarding the flood prevention plan is slated for Jan. 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.