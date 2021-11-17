Canadian River Brewing Company (121 W. Chickasha Ave.)

Canadian River Brewing Co. is a Veteran, woman, and Native American owned brewery, located in Chickasha, OK. It is about a 45 minute drive from OKC, and is proud to be an OKC-area brewery. As the only brewery in Grady County, CRBC is proud to serve our community as a family- friendly venue where guests can play games, listen to local musicians, watch the game, and enjoy the homemade root beer. The taproom is available for private events of all types as well.
With statewide distribution, CRBC is available for purchase at liquor and grocery stores in bottles and cans across Oklahoma and is found on tap at some of the best restaurants and taprooms in the OKC and Tulsa areas.
DIRECTIONS
Canadian River Brewing Co is located in Chickasha Oklahoma's downtown depot district, just a mile and a half from I44. Take exit 83 towards Chickasha/Anadarko and travel west on Choctaw 1.4 miles. Make a left on third street followed by another left on Chickasha avenue. You will find the taproom on your left between first and second street across the street from the Chickasha Hotel.
