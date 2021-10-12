The Bullock Memorial Community Center will host a fall festival from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, October 30, at the center, 917 S. 1st Street.
Entering through the front of the building, trick-or-treaters can go from booth to booth to get candy and goodies before making their way to the serving window to fuel up on a hotdog, chili dog, nachos and chili cheese nachos and a drink.
The Bullock Memorial Community Center was established to honor Chickasha’s own Dr. W.A.J. Bullock, aBlack physician who saw both Black and white patients during the 1920s and ‘30s.
Dr. Bullock is listed as one of Chickasha’s Pioneers (1894-1904) and was president of the local chapter of the NAACP and a member of the Negro Chamber of Commerce. Championing for equality, he frequently petitioned the Chickasha City Council to improve race relations and living conditions for Blacks during the 1920s and ‘30s.
Before his death, Dr. Bullock ardently supported Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher’s 1946 decision to attend the then all-white University of Oklahoma Law School. Two years later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Sipuel v. Board of Regents of University of Oklahoma. That decision prompted the desegregation of all state colleges and universities, serving as a precursor for Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas.
In the interest of public health, committee members will wear face masks and attendees are asked to practice social distancing while trick-or-treaters are present.
“Our purpose is to provide purposeful resources, events, education and projects to our community and to enjoy each other’s presence, attributes and fellowship,” said committee member Dana Irby.
The Bullock Memorial Center is a nonprofit organization that provides educational and artistic resources to youths in the community.
For more details, visit Bullock Memorial Center on Facebook.
