Speaking of the NFR, Brooke Pipkins, 14, from Tuttle, said her goal is to one day earn a spot in that prestigious rodeo. She is a freshman with Epic Charter Schools and also comes from a rodeo family.
Brooke said she started riding a horse with family members as a baby and competed in her first rodeo in barrel racing when she was four years old. On Sunday morning at the Grady County Fairgrounds, Brooke stopped for a chat after competing in breakaway roping during the Oklahoma High School Rodeo on her horse Rooster. Her saddle was earned at the 2016 Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association when she was named “9 and Under Reserve All-Around Cowgirl.”
Last weekend in Chickasha found Brooke competing in breakaway roping, barrels and pole bending. It’s a way of life she enjoys and she rides about four or five days a week.
“I don’t do any other sports,” she said. “Just rodeo. It’s all about family and friends. There’s nothing else like it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.